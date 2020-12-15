Viking Link is a 1400MW high voltage direct current (DC) electricity link between the British and Danish transmission systems

Linxon wins extension order for 400 kV AIS substation for the British-Danish Viking Link (Credit: Linxon)

Linxon has won an order to deliver extension work for the National Grid Bicker Fen 400 kV substation to facilitate its connection with the Viking Link interconnector. The interconnector and the substation works will allow Britain and Denmark to make more effective use of renewable energy sources, increasing access to clean green energy and improving the security of electricity supplies for both countries.

Viking Link is a 1400 MW high voltage direct current (DC) electricity link between the British and Danish transmission systems, connecting the Bicker Fen substation in Lincolnshire, England and the Revsing substation in southern Jutland, Denmark. The link is a joint venture between the UK’s National Grid Ventures and Denmark’s Energinet.

“National Grid has once again shown their trust in Linxon to deliver important substations work for them. This project includes all the necessary equipment procurement, installation and civil works required for the extension of the Bicker Fen 400 kV substation to facilitate the connection with the Viking Link interconnector”. said Frederic Trefois, CEO of Linxon. “We are proud to be part of this project that will benefit the socio-economy of both countries”.

The interconnector project will involve the construction of a converter station in each country and the laying of submarine / underground cables between each converter station and their respective substations. Viking Link will be approximately 760 km in length and will allow electricity to be exchanged between Great Britain and Denmark.

Linxon’s scope of work includes the extension of double busbars, bus coupler and two user (interconnector) bays, including civil works. The majority of the Linxon project work is set to be complete by October 2022.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

Source: Company Press Release