Line 3 Replacement Project's Environmental Impact statement validated. (Credit: LoggaWiggler from Pixabay.)

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) voted to deny petitions for reconsideration filed on May 21, 2020 in the Line 3 Replacement Project (L3RP) environmental impact statement (EIS), certificate of need (CN) and route permit (RP) dockets.

“The MPUC’s decision to deny the petitions for reconsideration is yet another important step forward for the Line 3 Replacement Project. This decision properly reflects the extensive and complete review that the project has undergone,” said Vern Yu, Enbridge Executive Vice-President and President, Liquids Pipelines.

L3RP not only meets Minnesota’s energy needs, it replaces an aging pipeline with one built to the newest standards and using modern construction techniques. This is the safest and best option for protecting the environment and communities. Enbridge will continue to work with other permitting agencies towards the timely issuance of the remaining permits and construction is expected to take 6 to 9 months once all permits have been received.

This project is immediately poised to provide significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, and Native American communities. L3RP is a shovel-ready, US$2.9 billion private investment that will bring 4,200 union construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most.

