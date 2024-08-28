As a global industrial gases and engineering company, Linde is significantly contributing to the clean energy transition. (Credit: © Linde PLC)

Linde has announced a long-term agreement to supply clean hydrogen to Dow’s Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero Project. The company is set to invest more than $2bn billion to develop, own, and operate an integrated clean hydrogen and atmospheric gases facility in Alberta, Canada.

This new on-site complex by Linde will employ autothermal reforming, combined with the company’s proprietary HISORP carbon capture technology, to produce clean hydrogen.

Additionally, it will recover hydrogen from off-gases generated by Dow’s ethylene cracker.

During the initial phase, Linde will provide clean hydrogen, nitrogen, and other services to support Dow’s net-zero emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site. The facility will also supply clean hydrogen to both existing and new industrial clients aiming to decarbonise their operations.

Overall, Linde’s complex will capture and sequester more than 2 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Upon its completion in 2028, Linde’s new complex in Alberta will stand as the largest clean hydrogen production facility in Canada and one of the largest globally.

This project represents Linde’s most significant single investment to date and is the company’s second world-scale clean hydrogen initiative, following its recent announcement to supply clean hydrogen for a major blue ammonia project on the US Gulf Coast.

As a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, Linde is significantly contributing to the clean energy transition. The company is actively assisting its customers in decarbonising their operations by deploying the latest hydrogen technologies through its world-class engineering organisation, strategic alliances and ventures, and by leveraging its extensive experience and infrastructure.

Linde CEO Sanjiv Lamba said: “Linde is helping to build a more sustainable future. This landmark project aligns with our strategy of developing high-quality projects with secured off-take.

“Our technology, experience and execution are enabling the transition to a cleaner economy. We are proud to partner with Dow in its mission to decarbonize its Fort Saskatchewan site and are appreciative of the support of the Province of Alberta and the Federal Government.”