Technology could lead to lower carbon emissions, offers a catalytic alternative to steam cracking

Linde and Shell team up to commercialize lower-carbon technology for ethylene. (Credit: Linde)

Linde GmbH and Shell today announce an exclusive collaboration agreement on ethane-oxidative dehydrogenation (E-ODH) technology for ethylene production. The catalytic process is an alternative route to ethane steam cracking, offering the potential of economic advantages, acetic acid co-production and significantly lower overall carbon footprint through electrification of power input.

The two companies have been developing E-ODH independently for many years and this new collaboration brings together their complementary patent positions, expert know-how and common commitment to a lower-carbon future. The agreement will enable accelerated deployment of this novel technology across the wider chemicals sector, with Linde marketing to customers under the name EDHOX.

“With the EDHOX™ process, we have not only developed a cost-efficient alternative but are also providing the petrochemical industry with a low-emission process”, said John van der Velden, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Technology at Linde Engineering.“ For decades, we have been actively developing technologies for more sustainability in this industry – from efficiency improvements to carbon management and new process routes. We are convinced that Linde´s EDHOX technology position will be strengthened by Shell´s intellectual property and know-how in this area.”

Thomas Casparie, Executive Vice President of Shell’s global chemicals business, said: “Base chemicals are transformed into a range of finished products that help society live, work and respond to climate change. We look forward to our Shell in-house innovation going on to contribute to the collective reduction of carbon emissions from the manufacture of chemicals. It’s been great to work with Linde on this ambitious and creative combination of technology.”

Source: Company Press Release