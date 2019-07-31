The MoU between Biopipe Global and Environest Global is aimed at introducing the Biopipe System in India, Maldives, Mauritius & Sri Lanka.

Image: A 50-50 joint venture is set up to introduce our patented onsite 100% sludge free, silent and odor free sewage wastewater treatment system. Photo: Courtesy of inkflo from Pixabay.

Biopipe Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lifequest World, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Environest to set up a 50-50 joint venture to introduce our patented onsite 100% sludge free, silent and odor free sewage wastewater treatment system in India, Mauritius, Maldives & Sri Lanka.

According to ENVIS Centre on Hygiene, Sanitation, Sewage Treatment Systems and Technology, India produces approximately 62 million m3 of sewage every day and approximately 39million m3/day is untreated; against an installed capacity of only 30 million m3/day or 23 percent of the sewage output. Mr. Senthil Kumar, Director and CEO of Environest and Director at www.voltechgroup.com stated that “We visited an operating Biopipe plant and were completely surprised at the sludge and odor free aspect of the system. Due to acute shortage of water in India, reuse is becoming necessary and there is additional impetus from the government’s Clean India Initiative. We are pursuing several projects and we believe that Biopipe has the potential to dominate the onsite sewage treatment market in India and surrounding countries. We expect to have our 50-50 joint venture agreement signed soon, but it has not stopped us from staffing, procurement and putting logistics in place in the meantime.”

Max Khan, President of Lifequest said “Our core strategy is to set up joint ventures with strong partners in countries where we see enormous opportunities for our system. Environest’s commitment to the environment is exemplary and we are looking forward to working with Mr. Senthil and his team. We are also pursuing similar partnerships in other countries as well.”

Source: Company Press Release.