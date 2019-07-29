The ribbon-cutting was attended by officials of Georgia Power, PulteGroup, and technology partners LG Chem, Delta Electronics, ecobee and Vivint Smart Home

Image: Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta. Photo: Courtesy of Georgia Power.

South Korean manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, LG Chem joined its project partners at an event on July 25, 2019, to mark the opening of Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by senior representatives from Georgia Power, PulteGroup, and technology partners LG Chem, Delta Electronics, ecobee and Vivint Smart Home. Led by Georgia Power and PulteGroup, Inc., the project includes LG Chem’s advanced home battery systems that deliver reliable, long-life service.

Each of the 46 technology-enhanced townhomes in the Georgia Power Smart Neighborhood will be served by Georgia Power with power supplemented by individual rooftop solar installations and in-home battery energy storage. LG Chem is supplying two home battery systems to each of the townhomes in Atlanta. The latest residential energy technologies will deliver innovative and creative solutions to Georgia Power’s customers to more efficiently manage their energy needs.

“The innovative Smart Neighborhood project will validate how forward-thinking energy suppliers can use today’s commercially available technologies to meet the changing needs of their customers, paving the way for tomorrow’s smart homes,” said Linh Tran, Director of Sales, Home Battery, of LG Chem, “Georgia Power and PulteGroup are to be applauded for their leadership in this initiative. We are honored to be one of their partners in this groundbreaking project.”

