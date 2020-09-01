The Project is located approximately 377 km south by road from Lima, 95 km from the coast, and is accessible year-round by paved road

Map of the Auquis copper project, showing historical copper geochemistry results for sediment sampling, which defines a target area approx. 3.5km by 2.0km in area. (Credit: Latin Metals Inc.)

Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) – (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has acquired the Auquis copper property (“Auquis” or the “Project”), located in the Peruvian Coastal Copper Belt.

As a prospect generator, the Company already holds a portfolio of projects in Argentina and has been actively seeking to acquire copper and precious metal projects in Peru. The Company recently announced staking of the 4,000-hectare Lacsha copper project and is now pleased to add the 2,900-hectare Auquis copper project to the portfolio in Peru.

Both Auquis and the previously announced Lacsha projects are located within the Coastal Copper Belt, where recent discoveries include copper porphyry, VMS, IOCG and intrusion-related gold deposits.

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru has been a focus for discovery over the last 15 years, however much of the exploration effort has been focused in southern Peru, leaving much of the central and northern portions of the belt significantly under-explored.

Auquis Copper Project

The Project is located approximately 377 km south by road from Lima, 95 km from the coast, and is accessible year-round by paved road.

The Auquis project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry exploration project that has multiple untested geochemical stream sediment anomalies, including a single target area measuring 3.5 km by 2.0 km where all stream sediment samples grade >300pmm copper. A total of 42 historical stream sediment samples contain multi-element anomalies across multiple drainages, with copper assay results ranging from 48.7 ppm to 607 ppm.

A clearly defined metal zonation is evident in the stream sediment data across the survey area, with a central core of copper-molybdenum anomalies and distal silver and zinc-lead anomalies to the northeast.

Future Work

The Company plans to complete geological mapping combined with surface geochemistry in Q3 2020. Budgeted work includes stream sediment sampling, lithological and structural geological mapping, and rock chip sampling.

Source: Company Press Release