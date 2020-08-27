The mini phase 1A development of the Apsara oil field will feature the mini-platform and five initial development wells that will be connected to the Ingenium II production barge

A representation of the Apsara oil field arrangement in Block A, offshore Cambodia. (Credit: KrisEnergy Ltd)

KrisEnergy said that the fabrication of the minimum facilities wellhead platform (mini-platform) for its Apsara oil field in Cambodia has been completed at Profab’s facility in Indonesia.

The topsides and jacket are now on their way to Cambodian waters in the Gulf of Thailand where they will be installed as part of the Apsara oil development project in Cambodia Block A.

Profab, a subsidiary of National Oilwell Varco (NOV), was awarded the contract from KrisEnergy for the supply of the min-platform last November. The following month, the company began the fabrication work at its facility on Batam Island.

NOV Profab managing director Kim Lamb said: “It was a great to play an integral part of such a groundbreaking project for Cambodia. Both the NOV and the KrisEnergy project teams worked closely together, adopting a fully integrated team approach to deliver a quality platform which is a true testimony of the dedication of all involved.”

The Apsara oil field is spread over the Khmer Basin which is said to be an unproduced geological basin in Cambodian territorial waters.

Development plans for the Apsara oil field

KrisEnergy is planning to develop the Apsara area in multiple phases after considering the unproven production performance of the Khmer Basin. By taking this approach, the Singapore-based upstream company hopes to mitigate risks and give itself the time for collecting and analysing key data that can be applied for future phases.

The mini phase 1A development of the Apsara oil field will feature the mini-platform and five initial development wells that will be connected to the Ingenium II production barge for processing oil, gas, and water.

KrisEnergy expects the mini phase 1A to reach a peak rate of 7,500 barrels of oil per day.

KrisEnergy CEO and Cambodian operations president Kelvin Tang said: “Thanks to the enormous efforts of all parties involved, including suppliers and contractors who have overcome logistical hurdles to keep deliveries of equipment and materials on track to the Batam facility from across the globe, we continue to advance towards our target of first Apsara oil before the end of the year.”