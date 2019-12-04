For KKR, the investment is part of its Global Impact strategy focused on identifying and investing behind companies whose core business models provide commercial solutions that contribute measurable progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Image: KKR and XPV Water Partners join hands. Photo: Courtesy of bella67/Pixabay

KKR, in partnership with XPV Water Partners, today announced the formation of a wastewater treatment platform with the goal of creating the leading provider of end-to-end nutrient management solutions for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Through the foundational acquisitions of Environmental Operating Solutions, Inc. (“EOSi”) and Nexom, Inc. – two providers of nutrient management technologies – the platform aims to address nutrient contamination of water globally by building a diversified and growing portfolio of leading solutions.

Over the past 50 years, agricultural runoff from increased use of fertilizers, stormwater runoff from more development and rainfall, and wastewater effluent from municipal and industrial plants have combined to produce a concentration of nutrients in downstream water bodies. Excess nutrients can cause eutrophication and subsequent toxic algae blooms, resulting in loss of aquatic life, human health concerns and other environmental and economic damage. The Environmental Protection Agency has named nutrient pollution “one of America’s most widespread, costly and challenging environmental problems,” with 53% of rivers, 71% of lake acres, 79% of estuary square miles and 98% of great lakes shoreline miles classified as impaired.

“We are pleased to be working with XPV to scale solutions to water pollution. XPV is a thought leader in the water sector with deep connectivity across key stakeholders. Together, we are focused on expanding this platform to promote water quality,” said Robert Antablin and Ken Mehlman, Co-Heads of KKR Global Impact.

“The challenges associated with nutrient management are compounding every year. We view the formation of this platform as a game-changing next step in our strategy: to build a global end-to-end supplier of the products and services that municipal and industrial operators need to solve nutrient management challenges. We look forward to continuing this journey with the EOSi and Nexom teams, alongside KKR, to help drive the next phase of growth of this exciting new platform,” said David Henderson, Partner, XPV Water Partners.

For KKR, the investment is part of the Firm’s Global Impact strategy, which is focused on identifying and investing behind companies whose core business models provide commercial solutions that contribute measurable progress toward one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By reducing pollution and improving water quality, this newly created platform will deliver measurable progress toward achieving the United Nations SDG #6, ensuring the availability and sustainable management of clean water.

The platform is the fifth investment out of KKR’s Global Impact strategy, following investments in Burning Glass, KnowBe4, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited and Barghest Building Performance. Over the last decade, KKR has been a leader in driving and protecting value throughout the firm’s private markets portfolio through thoughtful Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) management, as well as measuring and reporting on performance to the public and investors.

Source: Company Press Release