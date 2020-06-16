KIPIC will use Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Software to safeguard cybersecurity performance and increase the visibility of vulnerabilities

KIPIC selects Honeywell’s cyber-security services for Kuwait's Al Zour Complex (Credit: Pixabay/Frauke Feind)

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has expanded its exiting collaboration with Honeywell by awarding a five-year services contract to protect the Al Zour Complex.

Honeywell has been contracted to protect, maintain and optimise operations at the Al Zour refinery and liquefied natural gas import (LNGI) terminal in southern Kuwait.

The contract encompasses the deployment of Honeywell Forge, an advanced Enterprise Performance Management software platform, along with cybersecurity capabilities to simplify, strengthen and scale industrial cybersecurity operations.

Honeywell Connected Enterprise president and CEO Que Dallara said: “Honeywell has been supplying technologies to support the global oil and gas industry for over 100 years, and we are committed to helping our customers maintain leadership positions in the field through world-class digital technologies and software solutions.

“We are immensely proud of our long-standing relationship with KIPIC and will work closely with them to reduce unplanned maintenance while increasing the reliability, uptime and safety of their operations.”

KIPIC will also use Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Software

The deployment of Honeywell Forge is expected to reinforce the network and endpoint security at KIPIC’s new 615,000 barrel per day crude refining plant and three trillion British thermal unit per day LNG import facility.

Honeywell Assurance 360, an outcome-based, performance-focused service management program, will also be implemented at the sites.

KIPIC will leverage Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Software to safeguard cybersecurity performance and increase the visibility of vulnerabilities, mitigate risks, and improve cybersecurity compliance and management efficiency.

The software is expected to enable KIPIC to better secure critical operational technology (OT) assets and operations from evolving cybersecurity threats.

Under the terms of the Assurance 360 service agreement, Honeywell would work with KIPIC to maintain, support and optimise the performance of its facilities, maximise uptime and reduce operating costs.

KIPIC acting chief executive officer Hatem Al-Awadi said: “Ensuring the highest levels of cybersecurity and operational excellence remains a top priority for KIPIC.

“We are building one of the largest integrated refining facilities in the world and selected Honeywell in view of their world-class cybersecurity credentials and expertise in implementing robust lifecycle management plans for critical infrastructure in the energy sector.”