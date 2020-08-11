The Elba LNG export project involves the conversion of a pre-existing LNG import and re-gasification terminal at Elba Island

The Elba liquefaction project is also known as the Elba LNG export project. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay)

Kinder Morgan has secured approval from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to commission the 10th liquefaction train at its $2bn Elba Island LNG export plant in Georgia.

Also known as the Elba liquefaction project, the Elba LNG export project involves the conversion of a pre-existing LNG import and re-gasification terminal at Elba Island, Chatham County, Georgia, into a 2.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) LNG export facility.

Additionally, the project involves modifications to the existing Elba Express (EEC) pipeline.

The company has already commissioned trains 1-6, 8 and 9 of the project. The train 9 was commissioned in July 2020, according to Reuters.

Although first export cargo left Elba facility in December 2019, the plant has not exported a cargo since January 2020 due to the government’s measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced the demand, the news agency reported.

Kinder Morgan owns 51% stake in Elba LNG export facility

The Elba LNG export facility is owned and operated by Elba Liquefaction Company (ELC), a joint venture between Kinder Morgan (51%) and EIG Global Energy Partners (49%).

The project also involves two other Kinder Morgan subsidiaries, Southern LNG Company (SLNG) that owns the existing Elba LNG import facility, and the Elba Express Company (EEC) that owns and operates the Elba Express pipeline.

The Elba Liquefaction project is underpinned by a 20-year contract with Royal Dutch Shell, which subscribed to 100% of the liquefaction capacity.

Once fully commissioned, the Elba liquefaction plant will have the capacity to process up to 350Mcf of natural gas a day for producing 2.5Mtpa of LNG.