Kincora Copper is pleased to announce drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Bronze Fox copper-gold porphyry project in the Southern Gobi, Mongolia.

Image: Diamond rig operational at West West Kasulu drilling a scissor hole to hole F62. Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Kincora Copper Limited.

The recent $6.25 million capital raising supports a maiden target testing, drilling for discovery program ramping up and an acceleration of our project generation expansion strategy.

Sam Spring, President and CEO, said, “The recently closed oversubscribed equity raising supports up to 18,000 metres of drilling, ongoing project generation activities and a pipeline of news flow over the next 12 months. This confirms Kincora as the most active foreign listed junior seeking to make the next Tier 1 discovery in Mongolia.

We are excited to be ramping up a multiple rig program, initially focused on two large and independent new targets within our Bronze Fox project. These are known mineralized zones that have been significantly advanced, but not drilled, since 2012. Drilling will then shift to three earlier stage but potentially larger targets at our brownfield East Tsagaan Suvarga project”.

Peter Leaman, Senior Vice-President of Exploration, commented, “Bronze Fox has a extremely large mineralised footprint, was excluded and retained by Ivanhoe Mines when I was previously leading the BHP Falcon JV with Ivanhoe, and has only experienced two field seasons of unencumbered drilling.

An independent block model, relogging 24,000 metres of drill core, new geophysics and a full reinterpretation of previous results by our team, has vectored to two new large target zones. These are now the focus of a multiple phase target testing drilling program where success will demonstrate the interpreted significant increase in tonnage and grade potential.

Indeed, the first hole at the West West Kasulu prospect is seeking to confirm our interpretation that previous limited drilling, drilled over the top and away from a large, moderate depth and preserved system but still returned 37 metres of over 1 % copper equivalent on its margin1.”

