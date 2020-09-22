Keppel will build a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) for Manson Construction, a heavy civil marine construction and dredging company

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its subsidiaries Keppel AmFELS and Keppel Shipyard, has secured two contracts, worth a combined value of around $200m.

Under the contracts, Keppel AmFELS will construct a high-specification Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) for Manson Construction, a heavy civil marine construction and dredging company.

The new TSHD is designed to be a highly automated vessel with a diesel-electric power system, measuring 420ft in length, 81ft in width and 28.5ft (8m).

Manson Construction president John Holmes said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Keppel AmFELS, due to their impressive vessel construction capabilities. Their value proposition is strengthened by our shared focus on safety.

“We are confident they will provide us an efficient, environmentally-friendly and high quality dredge that exceeds the stringent environmental restrictions and regulations for dredges in the US.

“Our high performing dredges, combined with our expertise, enable us to meet the strong market demand for a variety of work including keeping the marine transportation highway open throughout the United States.”

Keppel Shipyard in Singapore won contract to convert LNG carrier to FRSU

The company’s Keppel Shipyard in Singapore is carrying out the conversion of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier to a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) for the Port of Acajutla, El Salvador.

The FSRU is said to be the first integrated LNG-to-power project in the country.

The contract was awarded by the FSRU Development, a joint venture company between BW Gas and Invenergy Investment (Invenergy).

Keppel O&M claimed that it converted the first FSRU in 2008, and has been strengthening its suite of offerings along the gas value chain.

Keppel O&M CEO Chris Ong said: “We are pleased to receive orders from new and repeat customers even in a challenging market. It is testament to our track record and the value-add we provide in developing innovative and fit-for-purpose solutions that meet market demands.

“This is an exciting first newbuild project for Keppel O&M with Manson Construction Co and we will be building the largest U.S. hopper dredger. We look forward to supporting Manson Construction Co as they grow their fleet of vessels.”

