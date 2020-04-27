Borr Drilling had ordered 11 jack-up rigs in total from Keppel FELS

The rigs are currently being built by Keppel FELS to the KFELS B class designs. (Credit: Freeimages/QR9iudjz0)

Singapore-based Keppel Offshore & Marine has delivered its sixth newbuild jack-up drilling rig to Borr Drilling.

The new jackup rig Hild was delivered by Keppel O&M subsidiary Keppel FELS and built to its KFELS Super B Class design.

Hild is designed to operate in 400ft water depth, drilling to 35,000ft.

The new rig features a maximum combined cantilever load of 2,700 kips as well as high capacity hook loads of about two million pounds.

In a statment, Keppel Offshore & Marine stated: “Developed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Offshore Technology Development, the KFELS B Class designs have a market share of about a quarter of all jackup rigs delivered since 2000.

“The innovative and cost-effective rig incorporates industry-leading safety and environmentally friendly features which provide maximum uptime with reduced emissions and discharges.”

The rig design has performed in major offshore exploration and development programmes across various locations around the world.

Following the recent delivery, Borr Drilling will have nine KFELS B Class and two KFELS A Class rigs in its fleet.

Earlier, Keppel FELS had built the Saga, Skald, Thor, Hermod, and Heimdal KFELS Super B jackups for Borr Drilling.

Keppel had sold five jackup rigs to Borr Drilling for $745m in May 2018

In May 2018, Keppel O&M, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel FELS, had signed an agreement with Borr Drilling for the sale of five existing jackup rigs for $745m.

The price for the rigs had excluded any down payments made by the original owners.

The rigs were scheduled to be delivered from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020.