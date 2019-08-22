K2 Management will develop the design and technical requirements for wind turbine generator (WTG) technology and floating foundation types

Image: Kepco selects K2 Management. Photo: Courtesy of K2 Management

Kepco Engineering & Construction (Kepco E&C), a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) has selected K2 Management to support the delivery of the first floating offshore wind farm in South Korea for its developer Ulsan consortium.

The project is still in the pre-feasibility phase and is supported by the South Korean government. Expected to have a capacity of 200MW, the floating wind farm will be located nearly 50km from the coast of Ulsan Metropolitan city in the East Sea.

The Mayor of Ulsan Metropolitan city intends to expand the wind farm further during its commercialisation phase.

K2 Management South Korea Director Jung Kwang-Woon said: “We are delighted to be working with KEPCO E&C again on another exciting project, and we are looking forward to bringing floating offshore wind to the shores of South Korea.”

“There are many challenges in commercializing innovative technology like floating foundations, but K2 Management will bring its knowledge and experience from early-stage floating projects and extensive offshore projects to deliver better energy projects for both our client and for Korea as a whole.”

K2 will develop O&M strategy for the project

As part of the agreement, K2 Management will develop a high-level strategy for operation and maintenance (O&M) of the floating project, including capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) estimation.

It will further include the consideration of operations and maintenance (O&M) procedure, commercialisation and expansion concepts and the design and technical requirements for wind turbine generator (WTG) technology and the suitable floating foundation types.

Kepco E&C spokesperson said: “In our quest to deliver the stable supply of electric power to Korea, our portfolio of clean energy projects spans wind and solar PV across Asia and the Middle East.”

“We are excited to be embracing floating wind power in the East Sea and appointing K2 Management to support us in this role to leverage their existing offshore wind expertise from across the globe. We look forward to our collaboration and the ultimate delivery of a successful floating project.”