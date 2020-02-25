KEC International has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Solar, Civil, Smart Infrastructure and Cables

KEC International acquires power transmission tower manufacturing facility in Dubai. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.)

KEC International Ltd. (“KEC”) through its wholly owned subsidiary, KEC Towers LLC, has acquired a state-of-art automated Transmission Tower manufacturing facility with a capacity of 50,000 tons p.a., in mainland Dubai, United Arab Emirates in an auction sale conducted by Emirates Auction Authority.

This acquisition provides KEC a strategic foothold to serve the markets with high growth potential in Middle East and Africa. Besides, it will enable KEC to leverage its technical knowhow to create effective EPC solutions and drive deeper connect with customers. It enhances the credentials to secure additional business in the MENA region on account of local price preferences/fiscal benefits.

The strategic location of the plant with the proximity to world class infrastructure facilities – Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport ‐ sharpens the ability of the Company to improve efficiencies and brings flexibility in utilising the facility to serve as a hub for merchant supplies of towers.

This acquisition expands the global manufacturing footprint & further strengthens KEC’s positioning as a key player in the infrastructure space.

With this acquisition, KEC now has 6 facilities, manufacturing Transmission Towers, Railway & Solar structures, Monopoles and Hardware spread across India, UAE, Brazil and Mexico with a total manufacturing capacity of up to 4,22,200 tons p.a. making it one of the largest globally operating T&D player.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd commented, “We are happy that we have acquired a fully automated transmission tower manufacturing facility in UAE – Dubai. This facility will help us in expanding our business at a time when we are clearly witnessing resurgence of tendering activity in Middle East and North Africa. We believe this acquisition to be value accretive to our stakeholders.”

Source: Company Press Release