KCA Deutag land drilling contracts in Oman. (Credit: Pixabay/skeeze.)

​Global drilling, engineering and technology provider, KCA Deutag (“KCAD”), has been awarded contracts worth more than $150m in Oman, from the country’s leading exploration and production companies.

The first award covers the provision of expert manpower for customer-owned rigs, hoists and workshops. In total, KCAD will provide approximately 420 people in delivering this contract. This is a 5-year extension to a contract originally awarded in 2015.

One-year contract extensions have also been awarded for 8 KCAD rigs working in Oman.

Alongside these contract awards, KCAD’s T-82 rig has spudded the Group’s first well in Kuwait, representing a successful entry for the company into this attractive market. The rig is equipped with key components from Bentec, KCA Deutag’s leading global manufacturer of drilling rigs, oilfield and energy equipment.

Commenting on the awards, Simon Drew, President of Land said: “These awards demonstrate that despite challenging markets, KCA Deutag’s operational strengths and capability at – and beyond – the rig site, continue to be recognised by our customers.

We are also pleased to extend the geographic footprint of KCA Deutag, Bentec and our Well of Innovation Technologies into Kuwait and to take our industry-leading capabilities into a strong new market for the business, as we build out our presence in the Middle East, a core market for the Group.”

Source: Company Press Release