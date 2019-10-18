The solar asset has been running since 2012, supplies power to a financial institution as well as two large universities in Massachusetts

Image: Karbone Capital Markets advises Cathartes on sale of solar asset. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

Cathartes, a Boston-based private real estate company, recently sold its stake in Westford Solar, a 4.5-megawatt (MW) operating SREC I asset located in Middlesex County, MA. The asset, which has been running since 2012, supplies power to a financial institution as well as two large universities in Massachusetts.

Karbone Capital Markets was the exclusive adviser to Cathartes and coordinated a comprehensive two-step auction process ahead of securing a buyer.

“As we rapidly expand our business, we are pleased to have worked with the veteran Cathartes team throughout the course of this transaction. The group’s professionalism and persistence allowed for an excellent collaboration with and sale to Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC, which is managed by the GSAM Renewable Power Group,” said Greg Owens, Vice President at Karbone Capital Markets.

Source: Company Press Release