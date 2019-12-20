The Layang field is a marginal field located in Block SK10, offshore Sarawak, at a water depth of approximately 90m

Layang begins commercial oil production for JX Nippon using FPSO Helang. Credit: JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation.

The Malaysian unit of JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration along with its partner PETRONAS Carigali has commenced oil production from the Layang field in Malaysia.

The field is located approximately 8km east of the producing Helang gas field within the same block.

The Block SK10 is operated by JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (Malaysia) with a 75% working stake, while the remaining 25% interest is held by Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of Petronas.

Layang begins oil production using FPSO Helang

Discovered in May 1991, the Layang field began natural gas production in May 2017 and began oil production using a floating production, storage, and offloading system called FPSO Helang.

Oil production from Layang is estimated at about 3,000 b/d and about 10,000 boe/d with natural gas combined.

The FPSO Helang is also planned for production and shipping of oil from Helang field in Block SK10. The Helang field was discovered in 1990.

Oil and natural gas production from Layang and Helang utilising FPSO Helang is expected to reach 20,000 boe/d.

Natural Gas produced from both the fieleds will be supplied to the MLNG Tiga liquefaction plant, which is partly owned by JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, through subsea pipelines of approximately 200km long.

After liquefaction, the natural gas will be sold as LNG while the condensate and Layang oil will be transferred from the FPSO.

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration said in a statement: “This expansion of production facilities in Block SK10 comprised of Layang, Helang and Beryl Gas Field, the company’s one of main projects, will enhance the value of the asset and increase its profitability.

“With the expected steady growth of oil and natural gas demand in Asia, we will continue to maintain and strengthen our long-term good relationship with Malaysia and enhance our capacity to raise revenue through our E&P business activity as Operator.”