JinkoSolar is a solar module manufacturer,and distributor of solar products, solutions and services

JinkoSolar to Supply 204 MW of Swan Bifacial Modules. (Credit: Jukka Niittymaa from Pixabay.)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has signed a Module Supply Agreement for the Kozani project (“Kozani”) in the north of Greece, which has been developed by juwi Hellas Renewable Energy Sources S.A. (“juwi Hellas”). Construction of the solar park will commence in November 2021 and use 204 MW of Swan bifacial modules with transparent backsheet from DuPont.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe, commented, “We are delighted that juwi Hellas, one of the most professional and experienced EPC company globally, has once again placed their trust in the superior quality and reliable performance of our solar modules for this impressive new project in Greece. The Kozani project will become Europe’s benchmark for renewable energy in terms of competitively priced and subsidy-free solar power. It is also one of the largest utility scale projects ever built in Europe to use bifacial modules and JinkoSolar is very proud to be a part of such a milestone.”

Mr. Takis Sarris, Managing Director of juwi Hellas, commented, “juwi is launching a new era for PV in Greece – utility scale projects that bring clean energy to the Greek consumer at very low prices and do not require any subsidies at all. We are very proud that we have managed to fully develop such an important project for the country.”

Source: Company Press Release