The modifications, including FlameSheet system, will enable the Linden to use off-gas containing hydrogen from the Phillips 66’ Bayway Refinery, and mix it with natural gas processed at the adjacent oil refinery

JERA upgrades Linden power station Unit 6. (Credit: JERA Co.)

Japanese electric utility JERA has completed certain modifications to the 972MW Linden Gas thermal power station Unit 6, to enable the use of blended hydrogen with natural gas.

The modifications, including PSM’s FlameSheet system, will enable the simultaneous use (co-firing) of natural gas together with hydrogen-containing off-gas.

Linden will procure off-gas containing hydrogen from the Phillips 66’ Bayway Refinery, and mix it with natural gas processed at the adjacent oil refinery, to fuel the Unit 6 gas turbine.

The effective use of hydrogen-containing off-gas and gas from the adjacent refinery would reduce CO2 emissions at both Unit 6 and the oil refinery, said JERA.

JERA Americas asset manager, chief technical officer and half owner of Linden Cogen, Todd Kerschbaum said: “We successfully implemented the new technologies and commercialized the operations.

“Actual reductions will be based on how much hydrogen is used at any given time of plant operation, but the joint project is expected to reduce overall CO2 emissions by approximately 10% of annual CO2 emissions from unit 6, while staying within the gas turbine’s stringent NOx emission requirements.”

JERA is a 50-50 joint venture (JV) between TEPCO Fuel & Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power, and Chubu Electric Power.

JERA Americas, a subsidiary of JERA, owns a 50% interest in Linden Cogen. Other stakeholders include EGCO with 28%, DBJ with 12%, and GS-Platform Partners with 10%.

Linden is a natural gas-powered thermal cogeneration plant located in Linden, New Jersey, owned and operated by Linden Cogeneration Holdings (Linden Cogen).

The facility commenced operations in 1992, with six gas turbines and three steam turbines.

It will supply the power and steam produced for industrial applications and sells electricity to the New York Independent System Operator and PJM power markets.

The hydrogen blending initiative help reduce CO2 emissions by reducing the volume of natural gas being used for power and steam generation, said the Japanese power company.

Bayway Refinery general manager Donald Susanen said: “At Phillips 66, we are committed to playing a meaningful role in the energy transition and pursuing lower-carbon opportunities.

“This joint project with Linden Cogen, located within the Bayway Complex, is a great example of our commitment. We are very pleased with the project’s anticipated improved energy efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions.”