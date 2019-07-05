JERA has completed replacement work on the 5th unit of Group 1 at the Futtsu Thermal Power Station and resumed commercial operation

Image: The Futtsu Power Station in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. Photo: courtesy of mrhayata/Wikipedia.

JERA is in the process of replacing gas turbines and other equipment at the Futtsu Thermal Power Station in order to improve efficiency. The replacements include a total of 13 gas turbine units: 6 units in Group 1* and 7 units in Group 2. The replacement of the 5th unit of Group 1 is the 12th completion out of the 13 units.

With the completion of the replacement work on this unit, its efficiency will increase from 47.2% to 51.4%, and its output will also increase from 165MW to 167MW. As a result, annual fuel consumption is expected to decline by approximately 15,000 tons and CO2 emissions by approximately 40,000 tons. Going forward, JERA will replace the remaining unit.

JERA will continue seeking to contribute to the stable supply of globally competitive energy.

Futtsu Thermal Power Station Group 1 is comprised of 7 units. The scope of the replacement work is Unit 1 to 6.

