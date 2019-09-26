The umbilical cables are an essential part of the control system of the Montara complex subsea wells

Image: The replacement umbilical is expected to provide reliable operations for the remaining life of the field. Photo courtesy of gloriaurban4 from Pixabay.

Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE, TSXV:JSE) (“Jadestone” or the “Company”), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce the successful installation of replacement subsea umbilical cables at the Montara complex, offshore Australia.

The umbilical cables are an essential part of the control system of the Montara complex subsea wells, providing electrical power and control signals to the subsea well-heads. The replacement umbilical is expected to provide reliable operations for the remaining life of the field. This project was identified by the previous operator PTTEP as a high priority, however the work was deferred until operatorship was transferred. Jadestone’s operating and engineering team was able to successfully complete this work on budget and without incident.

The replacement umbilical cables were installed using the DOF Subsea vessel Skandi Hercules, which was mobilised in Singapore on August 19, 2019, and completed work infield at Montara on September 22, 2019.

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO commented: “I’m pleased to have completed this major capital project as the operator of Montara, safely, and on budget. Early on, we recognised the need to replace the control link to the Montara subsea wells, and this was done as soon as possible, following acceptance of Jadestone’s safety case for Montara. I think of this as a one-off maintenance project, and having it completed now will provide greater confidence in our ability to deliver guidance volumes from Montara.”

Source: Company Press Release