Working closely with PUB, Jacobs carried out the preliminary design, detailed design, preparation and award of tenders, construction supervision, contract management, testing and commissioning of the plant

Image: Jacobs completes new water filtration plant in Singapore. Photo: Courtesy of Jonas Zürcher/Pixabay

Jacobs announced it has successfully completed the testing and commissioning of a new, state-of-the-art Ceramic Membrane – Ozone – Biological Activated Carbon plant at the Choa Chu Kang Waterworks (CCKWW) for PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency.

Working closely with PUB, Jacobs carried out the preliminary design, detailed design, preparation and award of tenders, construction supervision, contract management, testing and commissioning of the plant. The project upgrades the existing 360 million litres per day (80 million U.K. gallons per day) waterworks through the addition of new ceramic membrane filters, an ozone system and biological activated carbon contactors. These improvements enhance both the lifespan and robustness of the treatment process allowing the plant to process a wider range of water quality fluctuations.

“New and innovative approaches to water management are key to conserving our finite water resources for the long term,” said Buildings and Infrastructure Asia Pacific and Middle East Senior Vice President and General Manager Patrick Hill. “We’re pleased to have partnered with PUB on this project, helping to address Singapore’s water treatment challenges through the application of innovative technology.”

CCKWW is one of the largest full-scale waterworks to use ceramic membranes globally and is the first in Singapore to achieve the benefits of integrating these membranes with ozonation and biologically activated carbon contactors. The plant upgrades will serve PUB well into the future, helping to overcome emerging raw water challenges due to increasing urbanization.

Jacobs has been delivering water and wastewater projects with PUB for more than 20 years. Notable projects include Changi Water Reclamation Plant, Kallang River-Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park and Tuas Desalination Plant.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors.

Source: Company Press Release