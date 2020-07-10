The project is one of five projects selected in a national Large-Scale Solar (LSS) third procurement program led by Suruhanjaya Tenaga, Malaysia's Energy Commission

Jacobs awarded solar photovoltaic power plant contract in Malaysia. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay.)

Jacobs (NYSE:J) was appointed by Hanwha Energy Corporation to deliver owner’s engineer services to support the design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of a new 100 megawatt alternating current (MWac) solar photovoltaic power plant in Pekan, Pahang, Malaysia.

When complete, the project will be connected to the electricity transmission system operated by utility provider Tenaga Nasional. Hanwha Energy Corporation expects the project to begin commercial operation in 2021.

“This project is a great opportunity for us to continue to support Malaysia as it expands its renewable energy sector in pursuit of more affordable, sustainable and cleaner energy to meet the future needs of its nation,” said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Global Operations Patrick Hill.

The project is one of five projects selected in a national Large-Scale Solar (LSS) third procurement program led by Suruhanjaya Tenaga, Malaysia’s Energy Commission. The LSS program aims to diversify Malaysia’s power generation mix and increase the country’s renewable resources from 2% to 20% by 2030.

Jacobs was actively involved in both the first (LSS1) and second (LSS2) phase of the LSS scheme, fulfilling owner’s engineer, independent engineer and lender technical advisor roles for numerous projects procured under the program, including a 49 MWac project in Sungai Siput, Perak under LSS1, and three 30 MWac projects in Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah under LSS2.

