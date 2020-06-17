JA Solar has formed a strong relationship with Exel Solar when the Company entered the Mexican market in 2016

JA Solar signs cooperation agreement with Mexican distributor Exel Solar. (Credit: jaidee from Pixabay)

JA Solar (“the Company”), a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, recently signed a partnership agreement with Exel Solar, a leading distributor of PV products in Mexico. As part of the agreement, the two parties are set to strengthen cooperation in providing more high-quality solar modules to the consumers in Mexico, driving forward the development of the solar energy market in the country.

JA Solar has formed a strong relationship with Exel Solar when the Company entered the Mexican market in 2016. As the Mexican government started to ramp up the development of renewable energy, the solar energy sector in Mexico is experiencing substantial growth. Riding on this momentum, JA Solar, as the partner of Exel Solar – one of the top solar distributors in Mexico, is looking forward to bringing new possibilities to the local solar sector and transform the landscape of local PV market.

Highly efficient and cost-effective, JA Solar PV products has been well-received among the customers in Mexico and achieved great success in both utility-scale solar sector and distribution generation segment in 2019.

Exel Solar has more than 12 years of experience in the Mexican solar market and has specialized in distributing the leading solar brands to system integrators who in turn provide solutions to their residential, commercial and industrial customers in Mexico. “We are very happy to continue being JA Solar leading distributor in Mexico,” said Horacio Duhart, CEO of Exel Solar, “JA Solar has been an outstanding partner that not only provides top quality solar modules but also their excellent sales and operations support has helped Exel Solar to become the leading distributor in Mexico.”

“We are thrilled that our PV products have received high recognition from the Mexican market,” said Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar, “The partnership agreement marks another new milestone in developing and delivering PV products with high performance and cutting-edge technologies for our customers in Mexico. JA Solar is excited to be working with Exel Solar to introduce more high-quality solar modules and supply world-class solar projects in the country through this partnership.”

“Looking forward, we will further strengthen our cooperation with distributors around the world to provide better quality services to our global customers and contribute to the development of the PV industry,” Jin Baofang added.

Source: Company Press Release