The partnership combines Invenergy’s expertise in development and operations with Tohoku Electric’s domestic knowledge of the electric industry to support the advancement of Japan’s renewable energy goals

Image: Invenergy partners with Tohoku Electric Power Company for Inaniwa Wind Project in Japan. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

Invenergy Wind Development Japan GK (Invenergy) announced that Tohoku Electric Power Company (Tohoku Electric), will make a minority investment in the 102-megawatt Inaniwa Wind Project currently in development.

The Inaniwa Wind Project, an onshore wind facility, will be located in Ninohe City and Hachimantai City in Iwate Prefecture and is expected to start construction in 2023 and begin operations in 2025. The partnership combines Invenergy’s development and operations expertise with Tohoku Electric’s domestic knowledge of the electric industry, supporting the advancement of Japan’s renewable energy goals.

“We are proud to work with Tohoku Electric to help them achieve their goal of growing their renewable energy portfolio,” said Bryan Schueler, Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President, Invenergy. “Their investment in our Inaniwa Wind Project represents a significant milestone as we grow our renewable portfolio in Japan.”

Since opening its first office in Tokyo in 2013, Invenergy has advanced its development pipeline of approximately 350 megawatts of solar and wind projects in Japan and is currently expanding to provide offshore wind and advanced energy storage solutions. As Japan advances to make renewable generation a primary energy source, Invenergy is growing its Japan team to fully support this effort.

Source: Company Press Release