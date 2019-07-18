Located near Port Talbot, South Wales, the plant can process up to 264,000 tonnes of biomass each year

Image: Margam Green Energy Plant. Photo: Courtesy of Glennmont Partners.

UK-based construction company Interserve and its project partner Babcock & Wilcox Vølund (Vølund) have completed the handover of the 40MW Margam biomass energy plant to Glennmont Partners.

Following the Dunbar and Templeborough power plant projects, the Margam project marks Interserve’s third Energy from Waste plant to be handed over this year.

The Margam Green Energy Plant is a wood-fired biomass power station, located near Port Talbot, South Wales. It will generate enough green electricity to be supplied to about 75,000 homes.

The plant can process up to 264,000 tonnes of biomass each year from municipal collection points, construction sites and other industrial and commercial sources.

Vølund will operate the plant for Glennmont Partners, under a 15-year operations and maintenance contract.

Interserve Construction infrastructure and engineering services director Chris Tyerman said: “We are pleased to have reached completion on this biomass plant which will contribute to the renewable energy requirements of South Wales.

“Interserve Group Limited remains focused on exiting the Energy from Waste business this year.”

Margam plant was built at a cost of £160m

Owned by Glennmont Partners, the Margam Green Energy Plant was built at a cost of £160m. Its construction began in 2016 and during the construction phase created over 400 temporary jobs on site. The construction management of the plant was led by the Cardiff energy company, Eco2.

Under a long-term contract, the waste wood that fuels the Margam Green Energy Plant is supplied by Stobart Biomass.

Glennmont Partners partner Peter Dickson said: “We are very pleased to see Margam fired-up and generating renewable energy for homes and businesses in south Wales. Margam is a long-term investment in Wales’s energy infrastructure.”

“Glennmont has appreciated the hard work of everyone to complete Margam’s construction: the efforts of B&W, Interserve, Eco2 and in particular the commitment shown by so many individual workers on site.

“We have had challenges along the way but I’m delighted to have reached this moment: seeing Margam generating renewable electricity into the grid.”