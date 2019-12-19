Georgia Biomass will now likely exceed this target by up to 10 percent in 2019, not only in production but also in international shipments out the port of Savannah

Image: Innogy’s plant breaks production record. Photo: Courtesy of innogy

The pellet plant of innogy’s subsidiary Georgia Biomass, LLC, one of the world’s largest wood pellet plants, has reached its annual nameplate production capacity of 750,000 metric tons of industrial wood pellets just after 11 months. Georgia Biomass will now likely exceed this target by up to 10 percent in 2019 – not only in production but also in international shipments out the port of Savannah.

Fabian Gaus, Managing Director of Georgia Biomass explains: “I am proud that we reached this production record. Due to all efforts, past and present, Georgia Biomass now truly is a benchmark worldwide: The largest plant for industrial wood pellets by production. This is the success of our employees, which stepped-up to each and every challenge and through hard work and determination, found innovative solutions to address issues that limited production rate.”

Georgia Biomass’ Managing Director Mark Gaddy adds: “At the same time, we continue to maintain a superior quality level of our product and an excellent record in health, safety and environmental performance. Very few, if any, within our industry have achieved this level of performance.”

Since 2011 Georgia Biomass is one of the US’ premier producers of industrial wood pellets. Over the last years in operation the pellet plant has created over 90 jobs locally, over 300 indirect jobs, and supported the surrounding community. Georgia Biomass is committed to ensuring its products come from sustainable sources and encourages employees to broaden the practice of sustainable forestry.

The fiber utilized to manufacture the pellets is 100 percent compliant with the Sustainable Biomass Program (SBP) and has a residual share of some 50 percent. Georgia Biomass is certified to seven sustainability standards: FSC Chain of Custody, SFI Chain of Custody, PEFC Chain of Custody, FSC Controlled Wood, SFI Fiber Sourcing, GGL Chain of Custody and Processing and SBP. In addition, the plant in Waycross is the largest fully ENplus A1 certified facility in the world. It was only the third facility in the US to meet the stringent European pellet council quality requirements and, within the US, is qualified into the PFI Standards Program.

Source: Company Press Release