Nordex to supply turbines for 27MW project in Germany. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

innogy SE has commissioned the Nordex Group to equip the “Jüchen A44n” wind farm with six N149/4.0-4.5 turbines, all with hub heights of 164 metres.

The “Jüchen A44n” wind farm will be built next to the A44 motorway on around 90 hectares of recultivated land formerly used by the Garzweiler open cast lignite mining site, located to the south of the town of Jüchen in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany. The wind farm will be run as part of a partnership between innogy SE and NEW Re GmbH, a subsidiary of the municipal service company NEW in the area of regenerative projects. The co-operation was successful in the German auction for onshore wind turbines at the beginning of 2020 and therefore awarded the contract from the Federal Grid Agency for a firm electricity feed-in tariff to operate the 27 MW wind farm.

Construction started in April and the wind farm will begin operation one year later. “The wind farm Jüchen will supply clean electricity for around 26,000 households. The site on recultivated land formerly used for brown coal mining could not be more symbolic in terms of CO2-neutral energy production and the energy transition. We are delighted that innogy and NEW Re will be using our turbine technology in this landmark project,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

In October 2018, innogy and the Nordex Group agreed on a strategic partnership with a view to promoting future growth with onshore wind projects in a highly competitive environment in an optimal manner. The wind farm “Jüchen A44n” is the first German project to be implemented as part of this partnership.

Source: Company Press Release