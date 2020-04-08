The decision has been taken in the face of the ongoing Government restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic

INEOS to postpone shutting down of Forties Pipeline System. (Credit: INEOS)

INEOS FPS has today responded to further requests from customers and delayed its planned shutdown of the Forties Pipeline System (which was originally planned for June 2020)

The decision has been taken in the face of the ongoing Government restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic and in the interests of providing clarity to its customers and the UK Oil and Gas Industry

INEOS will continue to work with customers and all relevant parties to prepare for the shutdown in 2021.

INEOS FPS has today written to all its customers saying that there will be a delay to the FPS Summer Shutdown that was planned for June 16th 2020. The Shutdown will now be scheduled for Spring 2021.

INEOS found that there was a desire to delay the shutdown to 2021 by the majority of its customers which it is responding to. In making this announcement it is hoped that customers (and the supply chain) will now be able to plan with greater certainty.

INEOS FPS will communicate the exact start date of the shutdown to its customers as soon as it is able to.

Source: Company Press Release