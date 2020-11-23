By 2023-24, India aims to open 5,000 CBG plants with a production target of 15 million tonnes

India aims to open 5,000 CBG plants by 2023-24. (Credit: Jan Nijman from Pixabay)

The Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has signed memorandum of understandings (MoU) with oil and gas marketing companies and technology providers for setting up 900 compressed biogas (CBG) projects in the country.

For launching the CBG plants, MoPNG signed the MoUs with energy companies including JBM Group, Adani Gas, Torrent Gas and Petronet LNG.

MoUs have also been signed with technology providers IndianOil, Praj Industries, CEID Consultants & Bharat Biogas Energy to facilitate the availability of technology for the CBG projects.

India aims to boost availability of clean transport fuels

Intended to boost the availability of affordable and clean transport fuels, the CBG plants will be set up under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative.

Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: “With liberalized policy regime ensuring ease of doing business for entrepreneurs, off-take guarantee, financing and technology support, SATAT is all set to contribute towards doubling farmer’s income, generating employment for the youth and ensuring clean energy for sustainable development.”

By 2023-24, India aims to open 5,000 CBG plants with a production target of 15 million tonnes under the SATAT initiatives, with an investment of INR2 trillion ($26.9bn).

Pradhan added: “We have developed a clear-cut roadmap for SATAT.

“Letter of intent for 600 CBG plants have already been given and with today’s signing of MoUs for 900 plants, a total of 1500 CBG plants are at various stages of execution. Rs 30,000 Cr of investment is envisaged in these 900 plants.”

As per the MoU, JBM Renewables will be responsible for establishing and operating 500 CBG production projects in India, according to Press Trust of India (PTI).