Full power operation achieved at 700MW unit 4 of the Kakrapar atomic power station. (Credit: Reetesh Chaurasia/Wikipedia.org (Creative Commons))

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has announced the commencement of full power operation of the new 700MW pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) unit at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Built by the NPCIL, Unit 4 (KAPS-4) initially commenced commercial operation on 31 March 2024. The power level of the unit was raised in line with the permissions from the regulatory authority Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB).

The KAPS-4 had been operating at 90% before raising it to full power, said NPCIL.

Located near Surat, the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station has a total of four pressurised heavy water reactors. The KAPS-3, which also has an identical capacity of 700MW, began commercial operation in June last year.

KAPS 1 and KAPS 2 of the Indian nuclear facility have a capacity of 220MW each.

The environmental clearance for the KAPS 3 and KAPS 4 reactors was secured from the Ministry of Environment and Forest in 2006.

KAPS 3 and KAPS 4 reactors were officially inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. Both units of the Kakrapar nuclear power plant entailed a total cost of over INR225bn ($2.68bn).

The new units at the nuclear power facility will generate approximately 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per annum.

It is anticipated to benefit consumers of multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Goa as well as unit territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

NPCIL said that 14 more pressurised heavy water reactors of at various stages of implementation. Those are expected to commence operations progressively by 2031-32.

The Indian government’s nuclear company currently operates a fleet of 24 reactors with a total capacity of 8.2GW and has eight units with a capacity of 6.8GW under construction.