IM Exploration Inc. (CSE: IM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce advancements made on the preparatory work necessary to conduct an exploration program at its Mulloy Graphite Project (the "Property").

Image: A graphite specimen. Photo: courtesy of Rob Lavinsky / iRocks.com Blue pencil.svg/Wikipedia.

In order to facilitate geophysical work expected to consist of magnetic and electromagnetic surveys, and a subsequent limited drilling program, the Company has applied to the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines to obtain an Early Exploration Plan/Permit covering the entire Property.

The Company has also utilized banked work credits to extend, until August 13, 2020, all of the cells comprising the Property, at no extra cost to the Company.

Finally, the Company announces that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options (“Options”) to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 common shares to a consultant of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 each. The Options have a term of 5 years and vest immediately.

Source: Company Press Release