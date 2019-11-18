The production of the Johan Sverdrup phase 1 began in October 2019 while phase 2 project is expected to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2022

Image: Johan Sverdrup field development layout. Photo: courtesy of IKM Ocean Design.

Norway-based IKM Ocean Design has secured the Johan Sverdrup phase 2 pipeline and umbilical detail engineering contract from Equinor.

The Johan Sverdrup offshore oil field is located approximately 150km away from the coast of Stavanger, Norway in the Norwegian North Sea.

The field is jointly owned by Equinor (40.02%, operator), Lundin Norway (22.6%), Petoro (17.36%), Aker (11.5%) and Total (8.4%). It is being developed in two phases, with an estimated investment of nearly NOK86bn ($9.46bn) on the first phase and NOK41bn ($4.51bn) on the second.

Phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup project comprises of four field centre platforms and 3 off subsea water injection templates, while Phase 2 is composed of an added process platform at the field centre with subsea development of three diverse satellite areas.

The production of the Johan Sverdrup phase 1 began in October 2019 while the phase 2 project is expected to commence production in fourth quarter of 2022.

IKM Ocean Design has carried out the design of the infield pipelines and spools during phase 1 development.

Additionally, the work included overall accountability for the field layout including umbilicals, export pipelines and cables.

On the other hand, IKM is responsible for the design of all infield pipelines for phase 2 of the development. The infield pipelines include production lines, gas injection / gas lift lines and water injection pipelines.

IKM Ocean Design CEO Peder Hoås said: “IKM Ocean Design are very proud that Equinor has chosen to continue the cooperation with IKM Ocean Design for this prestigious contract.”

Hoås further said: “IKM Ocean Design has, over the last years, worked actively to develop improved and new cost-effective technical solutions for our Clients and that these important improvements have been necessary to adapt to the current market situation.

“The Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 Project will be a continuation of the good work carried out in earlier phases of the project and gives us the opportunity to further support Equinor and its partners in the design of the field architecture and subsea solutions for the largest oil discovery on NCS for thirty years.”

IKM Ocean Design has been associated with the Johan Sverdrup Project for 10 years

The three-year contract includes the completion of detailed design, follow-on and supervision for all pipelines and cables in the field till December 2022. The contract takes IKM Ocean design involvement in the Johan Sverdrup project to 10 years.

Since 2013, IKM Ocean Design has been associated in every Johan Sverdrup project stages for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the development.