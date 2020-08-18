The agreement further strengthens the Tata Group’s firm commitment towards conserving natural resources for future generations

IHCL partners with Tata Power for solar energy for Mumbai Hotels. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

South Asia’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a solar energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with TP Kirnali Solar Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited. IHCL hotels in Mumbai, namely The Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End and Taj Wellington Mews, will get approximately 60% energy from Green Source and will reduce nearly 22.9 million kg of CO2 emissions on an annual basis. This agreement is valid for a period of 25 years.

Speaking on the agreement, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Innovation has always been integral to our philosophy at IHCL. This initiative is in line with the company’s focus on adopting sustainable and cost-efficient business practices, while leveraging Group-wide synergies and competencies. We are pleased to collaborate with Tata Power, which is a leader in clean energy generation.”

The agreement further strengthens the Tata Group’s firm commitment towards conserving natural resources for future generations. Through this initiative, IHCL hotels in Mumbai will be able to reduce nearly 22.9 million kg of CO2 emissions on an annual basis, which translates to a carbon reduction equivalent of approximately 7,200 cars off the road.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Praveen Sinha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power, said, “We are glad to collaborate with IHCL to reduce their carbon footprint and reaffirm the Tata Group’s commitment for sustainability. Presently, the association is limited to IHCL properties in Mumbai and we look forward to working closely with them for covering all their facilities across India.”

Sustainability is a prerequisite to IHCL operations and in the last four years, the Company has increased its renewable energy mix from 7% to 25%. IHCL also recently set a global benchmark in hospitality for environmental sustainability by a record-setting 78 of its hotels being awarded the EarthCheck Platinum, Gold and Silver certifications.

Source: Company Press Release