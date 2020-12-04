The wind farm comprises 29 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of approximately 3–3.3 MW

The project has a planned investment of about €127m. (Credit: Ignitis Group)

International energy company Ignitis Group has announced the installation of the final turbine at the Pomerania wind farm in Poland.

The wind farm features 29 wind turbines, which have a nominal capacity of approximately 3–3.3 MW.

Operating at a full capacity of 94MW, the Pomerania wind farm will start operating in the spring of next year.

The operations are expected to start once the turbine connection to the grid and other unfinished works are complete.

Ignitis Group chairman of the board and CEO Darius Maikštėnas said: “Completion of Pomerania wind farm is another important step towards the decarbonisation of the Poland energy system.

“It is also exceptionally important to Ignitis Group because it will increase the green generation portfolio of the Group and strengthen the company’s position in the growing renewable energy sector of the neighbouring country.”

Pomerania wind farm constructed with €127m investment

The total amount of energy generated by the Pomerania wind farm will amount to 300GWh. This power will be enough to power around 160,000 households with clean energy every year.

The project has a planned investment of about €127m.

In addition to the Pomerania wind farm, Ignitis Group is developing a 63MW wind farm project in Mažeikiai region, Lithuania. The wind project will feature 14 turbines.

In September this year, Ignitis renewables, a subsidiary of Ignitis Group, had agreed to acquire a solar portfolio with 170MW of capacity in Poland from solar developer Sun Investment Group (SIG), for an undisclosed amount.

Ignitis Group targets to have a green energy generation of 4GW capacity by 2030.