International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Government of North Macedonia signed an agreement to carry out a preliminary assessment of the Čebren Hydro Power Plant (HPP) Project.

Image: IFC and North Macedonia to assess Čebren Hydro Power Plant project. Photo: Courtesy of extremis/Pixabay

As part of this assessment, IFC will assess the Project’s value for the energy systems of the country and the region. Čebren HPP Project has the potential to provide North Macedonia with clean, renewable energy and allow the county to reduce its reliance on coal, which now powers most of its homes and businesses. Furthermore, the Project has the potential to provide valuable energy systems services to North Macedonia and other countries in the region.

“Čebren is key to the future of North Macedonia,” said Kocho Angjushev, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic affairs. “It would help our country combat climate change while providing the energy that our growing economy so urgently needs.”

“North Macedonia has good potential when it comes to generating clean hydro power-based electricity” said Georgina Baker, IFC Vice President for Europe, Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. “We look forward to working with the North Macedonia Government and other development partners to undertake an assessment of the Čebren hydro power project, which is a key initiative to enhance the country’s future energy security.”

This cooperation is part of a larger effort by IFC to support the development of North Macedonia’s private sector. Since 2001, IFC has invested nearly $400 million in the country, helping to create jobs, improve telecom services, and bolster the local pharmaceutical industry. IFC also has an active advisory services program which is helping to improve the country’s business environment.

Source: Company Press Release