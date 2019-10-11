In Japan, the potential of floating offshore wind is three times larger than for bottom-fixed offshore wind farms

Image: Officials of Ideol and Taisei at the MOU signing event. Photo: Courtesy of IDEOL.

Ideol and Taisei corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint development and promotion in Japan of concrete foundations for floating offshore wind using Ideol’s patented Damping Pool technology.

Ideol is a leader in floating offshore wind with precommercial- and commercial-scale projects under development globally and with operating units in France and Japan. Ideol is the only floating wind technology supplier benefiting from the return of experience from two floating wind turbines on 2 different continents, undergoing different environmental conditions and certified by different class societies. Taisei is one of Japan’s largest general contractors with a global expertise in the field of marine construction, such as the development of concrete barges (C-Boat500) and also the recent successful undersea tunnel construction by the immersed tube method in the Bosphorus Straits.

In Japan, the potential of floating offshore wind is three times larger than for bottom-fixed offshore wind farms. Floating offshore wind is therefore a promising market where the use of concrete will enable Ideol and Taisei to further reduce the cost of floating foundations.

Through this MoU, Ideol and Taisei intend to make the most of both companies’ expertise and resources and closely cooperate to proactively develop concrete floating offshore wind foundations in Japan and contribute to the acceleration as well as the growth of the domestic floating offshore wind market.

