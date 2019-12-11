With a key focus on becoming the ‘utility of the future’, Iberdrola supplies electricity to over 100 million consumers

Image: Iberdrola supplies electricity to over 100 million consumers. Photo courtesy of Iberdrola, S.A.

Iberdrola, the leading Spanish utility, has now joined the European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS). The company becomes the latest member of ENCS’ work to strengthen the energy sector’s cyber defences.

With a key focus on becoming the ‘utility of the future’, Iberdrola supplies electricity to over 100 million consumers and is at the forefront of the energy transition. In recent years, significant investment into digitalisation and smart grids has made cyber security a priority for Iberdrola and ENCS membership was the logical next step.

Jose Corera, in charge of Cybersecurity at Iberdrola Networks said: “ENCS have been taking a proactive approach to cyber security in our industry. As we continue to embrace digitalisation and the evolution of smart grids, it’s in our best interests to participate in an organisation which anticipates the threats this progress brings. This membership will enable us to benefit from ENCS’ knowledge base and training activities while we contribute our own expertise to enhance protection of our shared critical infrastructure”.

ENCS already works with a wide variety of utilities across Europe, sharing knowledge and expertise, collaborating on research projects and conducting training. Over the course of next year, the organisation will continue to expand on its security policy, architecture and operations.

“Iberdrola is not only a company of great calibre, but it has a proven track-record as an innovator in the energy sector” says Anjos Nijk, Managing Director, ENCS. “With such a strong history and wide reach within Europe, it’s exciting to see that we’ll be able to harmonise efforts to strengthen the resilience of our systems in the coming years.”

Source: Company Press Release