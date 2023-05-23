Ore is introduced to the circuit and enters the hot commissioning phase

Kouroussa gold mine. (Credit: HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC)

Hummingbird Resources plc (“Hummingbird” or the “Company”) (AIM: HUM) is pleased to announce the start of the hot commissioning phase at the Kouroussa gold mine in Guinea, the next step being first gold pour, which is expected within this quarter, Q2 2023.

Phase one of testing the processing plant’s mechanical, electrical and overall functionality has performed per design, allowing next phase, hot commissioning to begin. First ore was introduced to the one million tonne per annum (“Mtpa”) plant at Kouroussa on 20 May 2023.

Dan Betts, CEO of Hummingbird, commented:

“The commissioning phase of the Kouroussa mine is performing well and reached another important milestone with the commencement of the hot commissioning phase, ahead of the first gold pour. While commissioning of the plant continues and nears its final stages, our operations team is preparing Kouroussa to become fully operational with the intention to reach commercial and name plate production in the second half of 2023.”

Source: Company Press Release