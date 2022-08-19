Lara and Hochschild intend to complete the hand-over process by early August, with Hochschild remaining responsible for the environmental restitution from its 2020-21 drilling program

Hochschild relinquishes option to buy the Corina Gold-Silver Project in Peru.

Lara Exploration Ltd. (“Lara”), has been formally notified, by partner Hochschild Mining plc., that it is relinquishing its option to purchase the Corina gold-silver discovery.

Lara and Hochschild intend to complete the hand-over process by early August, with Hochschild remaining responsible for the environmental restitution from its 2020-21 drilling program. Once in possession of the drill core, Lara plans to review all the data, complete resource estimates and a technical report.

