Production on Johan Sverdrup started on 5 October 2019

Image: The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. Photo: courtesy of Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor ASA.

On 7 January next year, His Majesty the King will perform the official opening of the Johan Sverdrup field centre. Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg and the Minister of Petroleum and Energy Kjell-Børge Freiberg will also be present.

The official opening will take place at the field centre in the North Sea. Equinor and its partners Lundin Norway, Petoro, Aker BP and Total will invite guests and field centre personnel to attend the opening.

The event will start by a lunch on board, followed by an official opening ceremony and a guided tour of the field centre.

