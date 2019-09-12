The agreement with CHP Erömükft was first signed in 2005 when the CHP Erömu power plant was commissioned

Image: Wärtsilä has carried out all scheduled and unscheduled power plant maintenance for Hungarian CHP Erömükft since 2005, leading to plant availability well above 95 percent. Photo: Courtesy of CHP Erömükft.

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year extension to its Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement with CHP Erömükft, a subsidiary of Veolia, a leading Hungarian provider of energy, water, and waste management services. The agreement with CHP Erömü was first signed in 2005 when the CHP Erömu power plant was commissioned. Since that time, with all scheduled and unscheduled maintenance being efficiently carried out by Wärtsilä, the availability of the facility has been well above 95 percent. The Wärtsilä Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement with CHP Erömükft covers 27,65MW, and it was placed with Wärtsilä in July.

CHP Erömükft’s power plants are part of Veolia Hungary Virtual Power Plant, totally 57,7 MW, operating for ancillary services and also producing heat to Fötav district heating company in Budapest.

“Reliability of supply is naturally of the highest importance to us and to our customers. Wärtsilä has proven to be a reliable partner in providing high quality maintenance of this plant, which is why we are pleased to extend the agreement for a further five years,” says Attila Bozsó, Plant Manager, CHP Erömukft.

“Our Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement is designed to deliver peace of mind to the customer by ensuring that the plant operates consistently, efficiently and reliably. The power plant is monitored locally by widely experienced engineers, who can also provide remote support if needed. We have always succeeded to reach availability values even above the guaranteed figure. Our track record at the CHP Erömü plant speaks for itself, and we are pleased to continue providing the required support,” says Ronald Jonker, Director, Energy Services, Wärtsilä Energy Business.

Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle solution agreements for the energy industry provide guaranteed operational reliability. Customised solutions are provided for every stage of the plant’s lifecycle to suit the power plant’s operating profile and the customer’s business. Globally, Wärtsilä has 12 GW of power plant installations covered by long-term agreements.

Source: Company Press Release