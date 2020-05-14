The development programme will be driven via a joint venture company in South Africa with the name GenesisHexicon, whose purpose is to jointly develop large scale floating wind projects, contribute to the Oceans Economy and clean energy targets for South Africa, and transfer the Hexicon IP for deep water deployment to the South African market

Hexicon and Genesis Eco-Energy Developments form a joint venture. (Credit: Unsplash/Shaun Dakin.)

Swedish floating windfarm developer Hexicon AB announced it has agreed to join forces with the leading South African wind developer Genesis Eco-Energy Developments in order to explore the development of offshore wind. The development programme will be driven via a joint venture company in South Africa that will be named GenesisHexicon (Pty) Ltd.

The purpose is to jointly develop large scale floating wind projects, contribute to the Oceans Economy and clean energy targets for South Africa, and transfer the Hexicon IP for deep water deployment to the South African market.

This is the winning formula for large scale energy production in South Africa, one of the top ten long term markets on the planet for deep water deployment. We are proud to have teamed up with Genesis Eco-Energy Developments that since 2002 has a proven track record developing onshore wind and solar projects and also collaborating with the government stakeholders in shaping the renewable energy policies in South Africa, says Henrik Baltscheffsky, CEO of Hexicon.

As one of South Africa’s pioneering wind energy development companies, the logical progression for Genesis will be to focus off-shore along South Africas coastline which has abundant unexplored resources. This is an ideal opportunity to explore the deployment of this innovative floating wind technology from Hexicon. Now is the right time to start to develop the South African offshore wind energy market and contribute to Operation Phakisa, the Oceans Economy programme, says Davin Chown, MD of Genesis Eco-Energy.

Source: Company Press Release