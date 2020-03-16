The primary purpose will be flights for troubleshooting to the wind parks Riffgat, Alpha Ventus and Merkur

HeliService won the contract from EWE a northern German energy utility company, to conduct Helicopter flights out of Emden to wind parks in the North Sea. The primary purpose will be flights for troubleshooting to the wind parks Riffgat, Alpha Ventus and Merkur.

“EWE is a long-standing and important customer for HeliService. We are proud to have won this contract and are looking forward to flying for EWE”

Oliver Freiland, Managing Partner HeliService

Source: Company Press Release