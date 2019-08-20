The AIP strategy has deployed over $8 billion in infrastructure projects and companies and is supported by 26 investment professionals

Image: Marathon Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Heelstone Energy. Photo: Courtesy of succo from Pixabay.

Heelstone Energy, a leading utility-scale solar developer, announced that today it has received an investment by Ares Management Corporation’s Infrastructure and Power (AIP) strategy. Concurrently with the investment, Heelstone Energy rebranded to Heelstone Renewable Energy (HRE) and introduced a new logo and website.

“With the flexible capital solutions, deep industry expertise, and support from the AIP team, HRE will continue to expand its development capabilities and reach as a utility-scale solar developer,” stated Will Owens, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of HRE.

“We are excited to partner with HRE, a leading utility scale solar developer,” said Keith Derman, Partner and Co-Head of AIP. “HRE is our ninth investment in the solar sector and provides our clients with access to one of the fastest growing segments of the power industry.”

AIP invests in cash-generating value-added infrastructure assets with strong downside protection and the potential for capital appreciation throughout the climate infrastructure, natural gas generation, and energy transportation sectors. The AIP strategy has deployed over $8 billion in infrastructure projects and companies and is supported by 26 investment professionals.

Holly Vandergrift, HRE’s Marketing Director, stated, “The Company’s rebrand reflects HRE’s commitment to the development of clean and sustainable power. HRE continues to consistently reach significant milestones over the years and now, with the support from Ares, we are well-positioned for our next phase of growth.”

Marathon Capital, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Heelstone Energy on the investment.