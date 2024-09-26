Vattenfall and BASF award contract to Havfram for the 1.6GW Nordlicht offshore wind farm cluster in Germany. (Credit: Vattenfall)

Havfram has secured a contract from Vattenfall and BASF pertaining to the 1.6GW Nordlicht offshore wind farm cluster in the German North Sea.

Under the terms of the contract, Havfram will offer transportation and installation support for 68 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines at the Nordlicht I site and 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines at the Nordlicht II site.

Both Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II make up the Nordlicht cluster. Nordlicht I is expected to have 980MW capacity, while Nordlicht II is designed to be at 630MW.

The offshore wind cluster is located 85km north of the island of Borkum.

Havfram intends to start work at the Nordlicht I site in the summer of 2027, while works at the Nordlicht II site are slated to commence in the summer of the following year.

The Norwegian offshore wind transport and installation services provider will carry out the operations by leveraging one of its new wind turbine installation vessels, which is currently being built.

Havfram Wind CEO Even Larsen said: “For Havfram, this contract adds to an already strong backlog of projects.

“The contract, which we proudly have signed at the WindEnergy exhibition fair today, is a testament to the trust Vattenfall and BASF have in our capabilities in delivering excellent transport and installation services and reinforces our growing reputation within the offshore wind sector.”

At full operational capacity, the Nordlicht I and II offshore wind farm projects are estimated to generate around 6TWh of electricity annually. This will be enough to power about 1.6 million households in Germany.

Besides, the project is expected to contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and bolstering the region’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Vattenfall offshore wind acting head Samira Barakat said: “This partnership with Havfram showcases our commitment to investing in assets that enable our wind farms to be developed in a sustainable manner.

“The use of a low-emission installation vessel is an important step on our path towards fossil freedom and we are pleased to work together with Havfram, a trusted partner that shares our strategic ambitions.”

The final investment decision (FID) on the German offshore wind cluster is expected to be achieved in 2025, following which the construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Germany-based chemicals producer BASF became a partner in the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms by acquiring a 49% stake in the project from Vattenfall earlier this year.

In June, Vattenfall and BASF signed a supply and service contract with Vestas for 112 wind turbines for the German offshore wind farm cluster.