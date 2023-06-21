The FDP contains a detailed description of the development and production, including subsurface interpretation, planned development wells, production forecasts and facilities, gas transportation route to market, and QHSE

Hartshead to develop UK Southern gas basin assets. (Credit: Maria Lupan on Unsplash)

Australia-based oil and gas company Hartshead Resources has submitted its Field Development Plan (FDP) for Phase 1 of Anning and Somerville gas field development.

Hartshead has submitted the FDP to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which is responsible for promoting the economic recovery of oil from the North Sea.

The submitted development plan includes a detailed description of the subsurface interpretation, planned development wells, production forecasts and facilities.

In addition, the FDP includes a plan for gas transportation routes to market, QHSE, and commercial and economic aspects of the development, and production.

Hartshead seeks technical feedback from NSTA, to finalise project debt funding and final investment decision (FID) for the Phase 1 development, together with its joint venture partner RockRose Energy.

Hartshead CEO Chris Lewis said: “This milestone is a significant advancement towards Hartshead becoming a UK gas producer and playing our part in the UK’s energy security and energy transition.

“Seeing the development project take shape, and having a clear development plan and offtake route identified, is immensely gratifying after all the hard work put in by the team so far. I now look forward to taking FID alongside our project partner RockRose.”

The Anning and Somerville gas field developments are located within the Seaward production licence P2607 in the Southern Gas Basin, offshore UK.

According to the FDP, the company will develop six production wells from two wireline-capable Normally Unmanned Installation (NUI) platforms at Anning and Somerville.

The platforms will be later connected to subsea infrastructure to enable onward transportation and processing for entry into the gas network.

Hartshead will discuss the draft FDP with the NSTA for any comments and audit the revised project schedules with ERCE before publishing independently audited Phase 1 economics.

Once the NSTA technical feedback is received, the company will start works at the Anning and Somerville gas fields, with the first gas expected in 2025.

Recently, Hartshead contracted Geoquip Marine Operations to perform a geotechnical survey over the Anning and Somerville gas fields and export pipeline locations.