Major milestone in the phased development of Hartshead's P2607 license area in the UK Southern Gas Basin has been achieved

Hartshead submits concept select report for Hartshead’s Phase I gas development. (Credit: swingingin/Freeimages)

Hartshead Resources NL (Hartshead, HHR or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted its Phase I Concept Select Report (CSR) for the Anning and Somerville gas field developments to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) marking a major and material milestone in the Company’s development of its UK Southern Gas Basin assets.

The CSR sets out the preferred development concept, ranked against other potential development options, and includes a detailed description of the subsurface interpretation, planned development wells, production forecasts and facilities, gas transportation routes to market, QHSE, and commercial and economic aspects of the development as the Company progresses towards production.

The selected development concept consist of six production wells from two wireline capable Normally Unmanned Installation (NUI) platforms at Anning and Somerville. These platforms will then connect subsea to third party infrastructure for onward transportation and processing to entry into the UK gas network.

The Company will now move the development of the Anning and Somerville gas fields into the “Concept Define” stage with Front End Engineering & Design (FEED) expected to commence in the coming months, together with preparations for project financing of the Phase I development.

Chris Lewis, CEO, commented: “Every milestone like this is a step further towards Hartshead becoming a UK gas producer and playing our part in the UK’s energy security and energy transition. Seeing the development project take shape, and having a clear development plan and offtake route identified is immensely gratifying after all the hard work put in by the team so far. I now look forward to the next phase and submitting a final field development plan later this year.”

